"Hate needs no logic it is a sickness of the soul." ~ Jonathan Sacks

I hope Dave Smith enjoyed his five minutes of fame because whatever deal he made with the devil, he might now be wondering if it was all worth it.

The public has a short attention span, and they needed a new face, just like they need a new I-phone. That new face is Ana Kasparian. She’s cute, she’s sassy, and she wears really cool 1960s eyeliner. Most of all, she’s really really good at stirring up hatred against Israel and Jews and repeating it over and over.

Ana Kasparian is Tucker Carlson’s latest interview choice, and nothing illustrates as well as this interview the joining of far-left and far-right and Islam against Israel and not just Zionists but increasingly, all Jews. Not only that, but this interview illustrates how any Christian who sides with Jews will be targeted for elimination in the same manner.

I hear all the time that people like Tucker Carlson are just part of some crazy fringe movement, not to be taken seriously. I mean look at how far Candace Owens has gone off the deep end. She genuinely belongs in a looney-bin now.

But look at Hitler and his henchmen. They weren’t much different and yet they rose to power. A lot of people thought Hitler was just some crazy guy who screamed a lot.

Have you ever heard Tucker Carlon’s laugh? It’s not only cringingly annoying but it’s creepy.

This fringe Neo-Nazi movement that no one takes seriously is not so fringe any longer. Not since these three powerful forces have joined together. The entire revisionist history of World War II that was debunked years ago by every single reputable historian is fast becoming the history of “the masses” who are tired of being lied to by the “experts.”

Joseph Goebbels said: “The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind constantly - it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.”

We see this in the press. Over and over and over again, the demonization of Israel, it is relentless.

In order to illustrate exactly what I am talking about with this interview, I chose to use as an example, a video about it made by “The Muslim Mum”.

With her assessment, two very important realizations are revealed about this interview.

It perfectly illustrates how the far-left and far-right are joining forces with Islam It tells us who is next on the list to be demonized: Christians who side with Israel

Take a look at The Muslim Mum:

There is something truly surreal about a fully covered Muslim woman siding with a socialist uncovered woman and a full-blown Nazi man. But we know what’s going on here. The only reason they like each other is because they share the same all-consuming obsession: hatred of Jews and the destruction of Israel.

What more evidence do you need than the title of The Muslim Mum’s video:

Tucker Carlson and Ana Kasparian Just Ended Israel FOREVER:

Because “THE LEFT & THE RIGHT & ISLAM: WE AGREE ON ISRAEL.”

This woman whose face can only be viewed by her husband and close family, wants us to know in video after video of the oppression of Israel and the West of the Palestinians, and the wonderful freedom of Islam.

I mean, why would anyone in their right mind believe what she says, just by looking at her? In this particular video we learn that:

The only way the United States got involved in the “war” with Iran was to obey their Zionist overlords and the only reason why the “war” didn’t escalate was due to Iran’s restraint.

The genocide and starvation of Palestinian civilians has reached such a horrifying level that even people we would never expect to speak out are now saying, "This is too much." The Muslim Mum was even surprised to see right-wing newspapers in the UK feature this as front-page news.

Even politicians that are known Zionist sympathizers like Hillary Clinton are also speaking out against this genocide by Israel.

She agrees with Anna that this is a welcome shift in perspective given the undeniable evidence of Israel's heinous and deliberate war crimes against Palestinian Muslims and Christians in the West Bank and Gaza in pursuit of their Jewish ethnostate.

All that Oct 7th meant to Netanyahu and the Jewish people was an “excuse to take the Palestinians’ land.” They will ethically cleanse Gazans and force neighboring countries to take 2 million people.

We watch with her as Carlson asks in his most concerned voice, “how can you move 2 million people right now,” or “how can we stop Israel from purposely starving Gazans?”

There is no mention of the extent to which Israel has done more than any other country at war to bring in aid and to protect civilians from bombing. What nation does this after an attack like Oct 7th.

Ugh, but that’s “old news.” Boring! Move on!

Okay, let’s take a look at world starvation and refugee crises.

Let’s start by comparing starvation in Gaza with starvation in Israel in 2025:

What???? How can that be? Shouldn’t this be spread across every news station? Certainly not!

Does anyone know the country with the most deaths from starvation? No?

It’s Sierra Leone, with 39 deaths per 100 K people.

South Sudan is next with 32.8 deaths per 100 K.

Then comes Somalia with 30.0 death per 100 K.

I would respect people who say they “care about the Palestinians” more if they were truthful about accepting responsibility for the starvation of millions in African countries and tried to do more to help them, too.

Oh, but we’ve found out that it’s better for them to learn to be self-sufficient. So, in Sierra Leone (not to mention the Congo and other African countries) US companies employ slave labor to dig the minerals out of the ground that we need for our cellphones.

Do you know what people say when I tell them this? “I don’t condone any death by starvation or violence or slave labor anywhere in the world.”

I find this to be the most despicably dishonest thing anyone can say. Somehow, people think if they say they care, it means they do care, thus absolving them of all responsibility to actually do something.

Gaza is the one place they can focus all their rage because they can blame it all on Israel and none of it on themselves, forgetting about their own disgusting hypocrisy. How dare Isreal do this? As they post propaganda videos on their cell phones made by slave labor in African countries.

Whatever you do, don’t take the focus off Gaza and the evil Israeli empire. Repeat, repeat, repeat. Joseph Goebbels would be proud.

Neither Tucker nor Kasparian nor the Muslim Mum mentions that in 2024, 69% of all refugees originated from just 5 countries. Not one of them was Gaza:

Or that at the end of 2024, of the 123.2 million forcibly displaced people in Sudan, an estimated 49 million (40 per cent) are children.

In 2025 alone, over 1.57 million refugees have been deported from Iran. Moreover, during the last four months alone, more than 1.3 million refugees have returned to Afghanistan, which I mentioned in my essay, How Hatred & Tyranny Drive the Water and Refugee Crises in Iran and Afghanistan, where Kabul is facing the prospect of being the first city in modern history to completely run out of water.

Gaza! Gaza! Gaza!

And just me saying this will get me a flood of comments like “how can you be so callous, where is your compassion.”

Again, I despise people in the West who do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING but consume, consume, consume, thinking they have any right to pass judgment on Israel, a country at war, while dismissing every other tragedy in the world, because they “care.”

This hatred is expanding across the West, as is evident in this interview. And it isn’t only against Jews; it is against any Christian who stands with Jews and Israel.

The intent is to cause chaos and division in the most powerful Christian coalition in America that supports Israel: Protestants and Evangelical Christians. There is a growing trend to convert to Catholicism and to criticize all other Christians as apostates.

I know many Catholics who stand with Israel. I know they don’t like to hear this, but just as I warn Jews, I warn Catholics to watch out, because at a certain point anyone who doesn’t condemn Israel and the Jews will be an apostate and in danger of reprisal from the rising Christian Nationalist movement.

The most notable figure to convert to Catholicism is J. D. Vance . But he is not alone:

Vance is just one name in the growing list of high-profile, theologically conservative Christians who have made public shifts away from their Protestant backgrounds (often evangelical) to these more liturgical or “high church” traditions.

Tucker Carlson is angry that his tax dollars are going to bombing churches.

He ominously says that any Christian leader in the United States who sits by and doesn’t speak out about that, well, “you have to wonder about them, now don’t you?”

One of the biggest and most obvious lies in this interview has to do with the “bombing” of the Catholic church in Gaza.

At the 4-minute mark on The Muslim Mum’s podcast, Kasparian says that the one and only Catholic church was bombed in Gaza and “it wasn’t an accident.” She says this with the utmost authority as if she has now taken on Dave Smith’s cloak as the expert on the war—who is not an expert—which proves she is an expert because, you know, real experts obviously aren’t experts. They are way too obnoxious with their know-it-all attitude and deserve to be made fun of.

Kasparian magically “knows” everything about this war. It’s the Jews! And they’re after the churches.

Here’s the church she is talking about; the church that was “blown up”:

And here is a video of worshipers inside the church after it was “blown up”.

You will notice there is absolutely no damage to the church.

The three deaths are a tragedy of war. They were not intentional as the news implies. We don’t know exactly where these people were when they died. Clearly, they weren’t inside the church. The damage to the top of the church was made by shrapnel. The most logical conclusion about the three deaths is that they were caused by shrapnel too. But that is just a guess on my part. We don’t know!

And that’s the thing. Why would anyone accept without question what some woman with nice eyeliner says far off in the United States about a war in another country that she knows nothing about.

For the record, from 2021 to 2023, at least 33 churches in Canada were burned to the ground . 24 were confirmed arsons.

Here are a couple of photos. Can people see the difference between these churches and the one in Gaza. Yes? No?

I fail to recall if Tucker Carlson or Ana Kasparian (or Dave Smith, etc..) ever stirred hatred amongst their millions of followers towards ISIS or any other Islamic jihadists as they destroyed many of the most important archeological sites over the past years of civil war—Muslims against Muslims—in Syria and Iraq.

ISIS purposely targeted St. Elijah’s Monastery, a 1,400-year-old stone structure near Mosul; the oldest Christian monastery in Iraq. In 1743 Christian monks were massacred who refused to convert to Islam and a 2003 battle between insurgents and American forces resulted in the destruction of one of its walls.

Yes, these things happen in war. One of the monastery’s walls was destroyed, just like a small part of the church in Gaza was hit with shrapnel. But neither the Americans nor the Israelis would do such a thing on purpose. It is the Islamists who purposely destroy Christian churches and other historical sites.

I mean, Muslims purposely built Al Aqsa Mosque on top of the Jews holiest site. But hey, that’s okay. Jews just have to deal with it. They should never, under any circumstances dream of a day when their most religious site would be restored. I mean, that’s dangerous thinking if I’ve ever heard any.

Kasparian wants us to know it isn’t the expansion of Islam that we should be concerned about but “the Greater Israel Project”.

After killing all the Palestinians and taking over all their land, it is only a matter of time before Jews will take over the entire Middle East. They already control the United States, right?

In what crazy world of imbeciles can people not see that it is Islam that demands their followers conquer the world. Israel has no interest in expanding its “empire.” Here is a map showing Islam’s expansion at various historic points.

I would be interested to see such a map of Israel’s conquests. Please, if anyone has one, show me how the Jews invaded Europe, for example. Anywhere?

Israel has a total land area of approximately 8,019 square miles.

Egypt is 390,000 square miles.

Jordan is 34,490 square miles.

But wait a minute, why is Carlson and Kasparian so worried about Israel expanding when the president of their very own country, the most powerful nation on earth (precisely because it colonized America and fought and won against the people who lived there first) now wants to take over Greenland “by any means necessary”, annex Canada, and seize control of the Panama Canal.

If it truly was just some fringe bunch of crazy Neo-Nazis, or a bunch of crazy far-left communists, or just a few random imams saying outrageous things in mosques, who would care. But it is a growing coalition between these three powerful groups, and it is nothing to laugh about.

Rising Menace: Despite the obvious writing on the wall, many American and German Jews failed to adequately recognize the devastating threat posed by Nazism. Image by getty images

An essay Jews Failed to Spot Hitler’s Menace shows concerning similarities between what is happening now and what happened in Germany as Hitler rose to power:

In the very early 1920s, when Adolf Hitler was still only a local rabble rouser in Munich, two men from Munich’s American consulate made a point of observing his rallies: Robert Murphy, the young acting consul, and Paul Drey, a German employee who was a member of a distinguished Bavarian Jewish family. “Do you think these agitators will ever get far?” Murphy asked his colleague. “Of course not!” Drey replied. “The German people are much too intelligent to be taken in by such scamps.” In late 1932, as Hitler was close to taking power, Edgar Ansel Mowrer, the Chicago Daily News correspondent who was one of the most perceptive observers on the scene, attended a dinner at the home of a prominent Jewish banker. All the other guests were also Jewish bankers, and Mowrer was startled to hear that some of them had given money to the Nazis at the urging of non-Jewish German industrialists. When Mowrer expressed his astonishment at his dinner companions’ “strong suicidal urge,” his host insisted that Hitler shouldn’t be taken seriously. The implication: The Nazi leader would never act on his most extreme rhetoric, and besides, the donations would keep him reasonable. Howard K. Smith, a young reporter who would later go on to be the co-anchor of the ABC Evening News, received a knock on his door at 2 a.m. in October 1941 from a young Jew who reported that he had been briefly detained by the Gestapo, which was raiding apartments of Jews across town. He pleaded for Smith help in getting an American visa. As Smith wrote in his memoir about his Berlin experiences, he told his visitor that he was exaggerating the danger, and then he offered him a cigarette and shoved him out the door. To his credit, Smith felt guilty later and wrote about his “callousness,” but noted that there was little he could have done in any case.

Yes, there is little Smith could have done because little had been done up until that point.

And here we are now.

We see it in New York, with Jews suicidally supporting Mamdani for mayor—a Twelver Muslim. How is this possible? Oh, no, we are told, he isn’t an extremist, and anyway, we can appease him, he’ll be on our side if we donate to his campaign, if we support him.

How can we be so foolish—and I’m talking about everyone, Christians and Jews alike. What is happening now is NO different from Germany.

The longer little is done the harder it is for anything to be done at all. Will we finally learn from all from this? Anything? Ever?

I stand with Oskar Schindler when he said:

“I hated the brutality, the sadism, and the insanity of Nazism. I just couldn't stand by and see people destroyed. I did what I could, what I had to do, what my conscience told me I must do. That's all there is to it. Really, nothing more.”

Do whatever you can. Speak up. Don’t be silent.

