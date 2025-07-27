Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce Gillen's avatar
Bruce Gillen
10h

I was with you on everything you said until this. "But wait a minute, why is Carlson and Kasparian so worried about Israel expanding when the president of their very own country, the most powerful nation on earth (precisely because it colonized America and fought and won against the people who lived there first) now wants to take over Greenland “by any means necessary”, annex Canada, and seize control of the Panama Canal." Prior to the settling of America, the native tribes were in continuous warfare, involved in land taking, slave holding, and plundering and pillaging. Revenge warfare was standard and the slave trade was quite active. American became great not because "colonized America." It became great because of the moral and religious foundation that gave birth to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Never before in human history were the people given power over their government. That is what made the US great.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
10h

Qatar had a lot of Jew hate cash to throw around.

Kasparian is more digestible to the low Qs than Crazy Candy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture