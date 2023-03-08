One-time or recurring donations can now be made at Ko-Fi

You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -35:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

This is part 1 in the 3-part series called MIND GAMES.

On November 2, 2022, Oculus VR founder and designer of the Oculus Rift, Palmer Luckey wrote a blog post titled:

He described Sword Art Online as “a death game that could only be escaped through completion.” A game where if players “hit points dropped to zero, their brain would be bombarded by extraordinarily powerful microwaves, supposedly killing the user.”

Luckey goes on to say that the big problem that always bothered him was how “pumped up graphics might make a game look more real, but only the threat of serious consequences can make a game feel real to you and every other person in the game.”

He then describes how he refined “a microwave emitter within the game”, hidden so that employees, regulators, and partners didn’t know about it, that could be “overdriven to a lethal level.” Luckey refined it by “tying three explosive charge modules to a narrow-band photosensor so that when the screen flashes red at a specific frequency, a game-over screen is displayed and the charges are fired, instantly destroying the brain of the user.”

He finished his post by saying that as far as he knows, it’s “the first non-fiction example of a VR device that can actually kill the user. It won’t be the last.”

If some game-obsessed kid posted this from his parents’ basement, the FBI would be breaking down the door in no time. The thing is, Luckey’s a mere 31 years old, so not much more than a boy himself. Even worse (so you’d think) he’s a Trump supporter who was most likely “fired” from Oculus in 2016 due to his conservative political views.

So why isn’t he being investigated by the FBI? Because he’s an untouchable wunderkind who, at least for now, is beneficial to the state (of course, Luckey should take note of what happened to that other wunderkind, Sam Bankman-Fried). In the higher echelons of power, there is no left or right, no Republican or Democrat, no conservative or liberal, not even any communist or capitalist, there is only greed and power.

Luckey wasted no time after leaving Oculus and in 2017, co-founded Anduril Industries, whose top priority is national defense. Perfect for a guy whose big dream is to create a game that would kill the loser in real life.

If Luckey is a wunderkind, Anduril is a Wunder company. It makes massive AI surveillance defense systems for the United States military as well as for other agencies. Sensors are used for tracking people, along with motion detectors and cameras that can find and follow anyone wherever they go, monitored by a networked system that relies on computer-vision algorithms.

Anduril’s tracking, and surveillance systems can be used in “urban environments, in battlefields, and in multiple different environments for the enhancement of security. There are implications for military use as well as for civilian security needs”.

In February 2022, Anduril won a $1 billion contract “to lead counter-unmanned systems work for SOCOM. USSOCOM (United States Special Operations Command, USSOCOM or SOCOM) is involved with clandestine activity, such as direct action, special reconnaissance, counter-terrorism, foreign internal defense, unconventional warfare, psychological warfare, civil affairs, and counter-narcotics operations”.

Psychological warfare is what we’re most interested in right now. It involves various techniques used, and aimed at influencing a target audience's value system, belief system, emotions, motives, reasoning, or behavior. It is used to induce confessions or reinforce attitudes and behaviors favorable to the originator's objectives and are sometimes combined with black operations or false flag tactics. It is also used to destroy the morale of enemies through tactics that aim to depress troops' psychological states.

Elites, and those who serve them at the highest level, can say and do the most outrageous things and get away with it. Like Luckey creating a game where the loser dies in real life, while at the same time, working on devices for psychological warfare for the government. Of course, the government would never use the talents of such people to inflict psychological weapons on their own citizens. It is always the “enemy”.

Somebody like Luckey (what a name, right?) isn't just joking around. This is what those in power do, flip information back and forth constantly from one theory to the exact opposite. We wonder why Fauci is still free and collecting his exorbitant retirement package. We wonder why Gates is still jabbing children in Africa or why Pfizer and Moderna, companies so corrupt they should have gone out of business long ago, are not only still building their empires but make no secret that their goal is to inject every single person on the planet with their drugs and put us all under their surveillance and control.

Conspiracy theories! That phrase is now so embedded in our minds that we would be foolish if we said it hasn’t deeply influenced our outlook on information, even if we think we are savvy enough to discern what is true and what isn’t.

The elites will often pick the most vulnerable among us upon which to conduct their experiments. That way, they can be easily bought off or discredited if they try to talk about what is happening to them.

We have all heard that

“The first casualty of war is the truth.”

It’s worse than that. Truth has become the first casualty of everyday life. The elites have manipulated, discredited and denied the truth so convincingly that it has all but disappeared. And then, they are disappearing anyone who stands for the truth. Anyone who values honesty and integrity over lies and manipulation is dangerous to the state’s agenda of total mind control.

In a 2019 speech at Texas A&M University, former CIA director Mike Pompeo jokingly asked his audience,

“What’s the motto of WestPoint? You will not lie, cheat or steal or tolerate those who do.”

“WE LIED, WE CHEATED, WE STOLE,” he continued, laughing as if he thought that was very funny and clever. And the brainwashed audience laughed along with him.

We are constantly bombarded by contradictions like this. And people have come to accept it. We will never know if Covid escaped from the Wuhan lab or not, for example. But someone knows. Probably quite a few people. We will never know if Covid is even real. But someone knows exactly what it is.

People were made to be terrified of it. They were locked in their homes to protect themselves from the deadly virus. All the while, Boris Johnson held parties in #10 Downing Street. What did the people attending those parties know that we didn’t?

If a bioweapon was really released from a biolab and proceeded to travel around the world infecting and killing millions, do you think wussy Boris Johnson would be holding parties? No, he would be locked away under the tightest security, as would have every other world leader.

Certainly, there is a real danger of pathogens being released upon the world.

Fifty-nine labs around world handle the deadliest pathogens.

The Conversation article continues with explaining that these biolabs contain “the most dangerous pathogens on the planet – ones that can cause serious disease and for which no treatment or vaccines exist”.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology is the largest BSL4 lab in the world, though it will soon be overtaken by the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility at Kansas State University in the US. The vast majority of countries with maximum containment labs do not regulate dual-use research, which refers to experiments that are conducted for peaceful purposes but can be adapted to cause harm; or gain-of-function research, which is focused on increasing the ability of a pathogen to cause disease.

Covid was a practice run. The DNA data of millions of people was collected through PCR tests. I write about why this was so important in The Nefarious Goal Behind Covid Testing

An article from Dartmouth Undergraduate Journal of Science titled Genetically Engineered Bioweapons: A New Breed of Weapons for Modern Warfare explains:

Biological weapons are designed to spread disease among people, plants, and animals through the introduction of toxins and microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria. As researchers continue to transition from the era of DNA sequencing into the era of DNA synthesis, it may soon become feasible to synthesize any virus whose DNA sequence is known. According to biological warfare expert Dr. Steven Block, genetically engineered pathogens “could be made safer to handle, easier to distribute, capable of ethnic specificity, or be made to cause higher mortality rates”. According to the European Bioinformatics Institute, as of December 2012, scientists had sequenced the genomes of 3139 viruses, 1016 plasmids, and 2167 bacteria, some of which are published on the internet and are therefore accessible to the public. With complete genomes available and the aforementioned advances in gene synthesis, scientists will soon be able to design pathogens by creating synthetic genes, synthetic viruses, and possibly entirely new organisms.

Are the Covid vaccines gene therapy? Again, there is no answer, only contradictions.

According to Reuters, Dr Adam Taylor, a virologist and research fellow at the Menzies Health Institute, Queensland, Griffith University says that:

“Gene therapy, in the classical sense, involves making deliberate changes to a patient’s DNA in order to treat or cure them. mRNA vaccines will not enter a cell’s nucleus that houses your DNA genome. There is zero risk of these vaccines integrating into our own genome or altering our genetic makeup.”

He then goes on to say that “mRNA enters cells shortly after vaccination and instructs them to create a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, prompting the immune response.”

He added that unlike gene therapy, mRNA vaccines are then “rapidly degraded” by the body.

So, wait, mRNA enters cells but not the nucleus. Then it is “rapidly degraded”. Maybe this is true and maybe it isn’t. I won’t go into the other side, but many credible doctors dispute the state media’s version. More contradictions, allowing people to lock in on believing the version they prefer.

The fact is, as I’ve mentioned in mRNA Madness--it's only just begun, mRNA factories are being built all over the world. Judging by what we know of how the government behaves, what is next could very well be actual gene therapy, where genetic composition of those injected will be permanently changed. By replacing existing genes with harmful genes, this technique can be used to manufacture bioweapons.

Of the 59 biolabs around the world, according to The Citizen, “the United States has biolabs in 25 countries – in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, the former Soviet Union. In Ukraine alone, there are 16 of them.

In November 2022, Judicial Watch announced it received 345 pages of records from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), a component of the U.S. Department of Defense, revealing that the United States funded anthrax laboratory activities in a Ukrainian biolab in 2018. Dozens of pages are completely redacted, and many others are heavily redacted.

The records show over $11 million in funding for the Ukraine biolabs program in 2019.

When in November 2022, Russia demanded that the United Nations create a commission to investigate Moscow's claims of a joint U.S.-Ukrainian "military biological" program, the U.N.'s 15-nation Security Council voted it down.

United States UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia's claims were "based on disinformation, dishonesty, bad faith, and a total lack of respect for this body."

This is the same woman who, in March 2021, told the U.N. General Assembly, “I know the ugly face of racism. I lived racism. I have experienced racism. And I survived racism."

With the entire world as her witness that day, Linda Thomas-Greenfield painted the United States as the most corrupt, violent and oppressed place on earth. A place where “Black Lives Matter” (we all know how corrupt that organization turned out to be) and where we must “dismantle white supremacy at every turn.”

She vowed that she would "focus on helping to restore trust and professionalism to the State Department."

Hollow words.

For the past three years, the US government has done nothing but lie to its own people and the world. About everything from Covid’s origins to vaccine safety and efficacy, to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, to blowing up the Nord Stream pipeline, and on and on.

All of these lies are bad enough. But when we realize that our very own government (and those who live in Europe, Australia, the UK, New Zealand, etc. can include your governments, too) intentionally colluded with pharmaceutical companies to conduct this colossal experiment on every citizen down to babies, surely this constitutes the greatest crime in history. Not only because of the crime itself, but because of what it portends for the future.

Thanks to the brainwashing that occurred due to Covid, the authorities can now literally say anything they want about any theory one day and contradict themselves the next, and it doesn’t matter. One side can think it’s false and the other side can think it’s true. Pundits have risen up to feed each side the information they want to hear. This gives everyone the impression that they are “in the know” and as a result, they do not dig any deeper. Nobody has that kind of time anyway, there are too many other “breaking” stories to keep up with.

This is a kind of psychological torture, only it has been going on for so long, people have become used to it. People are being zombified by drugs and technological devices. Sixty or seventy years ago, if people were suddenly drugged up and wired into technology the way they are today, I don’t think their bodies, or their minds would be able to handle it. They would become violently ill, both physically and mentally. It might even kill them.

Now, the opposite is true. If people were suddenly denied all the drugs and the technology that they have become addicted to, they would become violently ill, and many would die.

As of February 2023, 66% of U.S. adults take prescription drugs. That does not take into account all the drugs’ people take are not prescribed—another topic I’ve covered extensively in other essays.

Now, I want to talk about one specific type of torture: Havanah Syndrome. Acceptable torture is a big topic and I choose this example because it is has just been the news and is a perfect example of how we are being manipulated with conflicting information to confuse and frustrate us.

But in order to understand Havana syndrome, we have to first have a little discussion about smart devices.

It is quite chilling to note that over 60% of Americans now have smart devices telling them what to do in the most melodious tones. And no, do not say to me that I’m wrong; that you are the one in charge telling Alexa what to do. For years, your data has been collected. Alexa knows what you like and what you don’t like. The more Alexa tells you one thing, the more the algorithms reinforce it. How do you even know any longer why you like a certain type of toothpaste over another one? Who put that thought in your head in the first place? Was it you, or was it the machine?

Alexa now offers those who have “her” in their home daily mental health advice—this while she is listening to and recording every single thing you say.

People think these devices are making them freer. They think they have a little servant in their house to do their bidding. In fact, they are being enslaved. They do not realize because they have been brainwashed to think that up is down and down is up. What does it mean to be brainwashed?

to make someone believe something by repeatedly telling them that it is true and preventing any other information from reaching them

This represents what has happened to us on overdrive over the past three years.

Lynn Scurfield

Researchers can now send secret audio instructions undetectable to the human ear to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant.

We know we cannot trust companies like Google and Microsoft. We know we cannot trust our government. We know our government colludes with these companies in order to control us. Therefore, why would we allow these intrusions into our most private spaces. Our homes?

If they can send messages we cannot hear, that means they can send messages to influence our thoughts. Do you think such mind control techniques are not being used by these smart devices?

According to the New York Times,

Inside university labs, the researchers have been able to secretly activate the artificial intelligence systems on smartphones and smart speakers, making them dial phone numbers or open websites. This month, some of those Berkeley researchers published a research paper that went further, saying they could embed commands directly into recordings of music or spoken text. So while a human listener hears someone talking or an orchestra playing, Amazon’s Echo speaker might hear an instruction to add something to your shopping list. “We wanted to see if we could make it even more stealthy,” said Nicholas Carlini, a fifth-year Ph.D. student in computer security at U.C. Berkeley and one of the paper’s authors. Mr. Carlini added that while there was no evidence that these techniques have left the lab, it may only be a matter of time before someone starts exploiting them. “My assumption is that the malicious people already employ people to do what I do,” he said.

Of course, they’ve left the lab! Forget about “malicious people”. If Google is doing it, you can be sure our military is doing it. And you can be sure our government is using it upon its own citizens. By the way, there is no American law against broadcasting subliminal messages to humans, let alone machines.

Taken a step further, once our brains are connected directly to our devices what will stop outside forces from sending subliminal messages directly to our brains. Giving us commands, making us do things and we will no longer be able to distinguish whether the choices we make are our own or the machine’s.

How foolish are those who get chipped so they no longer have to worry about carrying keys to their car or their house. They will be able to open and close doors with their minds—like magic.

Dark magic. Whose mind is actually in control of those doors?

They warn us about thieves hacking these devices. But our brains will have already been hacked by the government. What if the government decides that we should not leave our homes and the doors no longer open? What if the government decides we need to be disciplined with a mind shattering noise inside our heads? What if the government decides we need to be driven crazy by voices yelling at us, making suggestions to us. The horrors are endless.

I wonder sometimes if a major goal of all of this is to create a “hive mind” where individual thought becomes obsolete. There will only be the collective and acceptable thoughts of the hive. You can take your pick of who might control the hive. Certainly, our own government entities, such as the CIA and the FBI are working to achieve this complete mind control of the billions of ordinary citizens around the world. They are answerable to those above them, but who those entities are, I’m not sure we know.

So, now, back to Havana syndrome.

The first cases of what became known as Havana Syndrome emerged in Cuba in 2016, involving complaints of nosebleeds, migraines and nausea after experiencing piercing sounds at night. Since then, there have been cases reported around the world, including clusters of at least 60 incidents in Bogota, Colombia and Vienna, Austria. There have been about 1,500 reported cases across the US government in 96 different counties including some cases reported this year.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that a review of 'Havana syndrome" by the U.S. intelligence community found it "very unlikely" that a foreign adversary or energy weapon is the cause.

This is interesting because it is an about-face for U. S. intelligence agencies. Ever since the first known attacks in 2016, the U. S. intelligence community and the state media had been putting the suggestion into the public’s consciousness that the mysterious syndrome was caused by our great adversary: Russia.

In 2020, reports by National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine and the Journal of the American Medical Association(JAMA) concluded that there were four plausible attack vectors on US officials: directed radio-frequency energy, chemicals, infectious agents, and psychological and social factors.

According to American University, Washington DC:

Victims describe being bombarded by waves of pressure in their heads or hearing the noise of an immense swarm of cicadas filling their heads. Others portray the effects as a wall of sound, in one place but not another, as if they are deliberately targeted. Most recently, in January 2020 a pair of National Safety Council staffers experienced symptoms just outside the White House, with one telling Adam Entous of The New Yorker that when it hit, he felt “as if I was going to die.”

But now, this new report says NOPE!

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, for whom I have a great respect, recently talked about this on System Update.

In this report Greenwald comments on how a year ago he did a report called The Latest CIA/Media Fraud: Claiming Cricket Mating Sounds are a Russian Sonic Microwave Attack

At that time, headlines from conservative press talked about crickets, putting the focus on the sounds to prove how ridiculous the governments’ claims of Russian attacks were. In the state, mention of a cricket was made simply to describe what the noise sounded like.

Here’s a mention from The Insider: “Then in October 2017, the Associated Press published a recording of the noise believed to be part of the attack. But scientists identified the sound as the mating call of a local cricket”. This implies that the cricket sound, in fact, had nothing to do with the attacks.

I read the original AP article, which references to crickets in this manner: “It sounds sort of like a mass of crickets. A high-pitched whine, but from what”?

All this focus on crickets by Greenwald is disappointing because you would like to believe that independent journalists would not resort to the same sensationalizing or misleading language that the state media is guilty of. Talking up the crickets and their “mating sounds” takes the focus away from reasonable assessment and puts it onto the absurd.

Greenwald goes on to explain why he would believe this new report from the CIA/media, when he didn’t believe their last report. He says it’s because one can deduce that their previous report, saying the attacks came from Russia, clearly served the interests of the U. S. government, so one had to take it with a good dose of skepticism, whereas this new report does not serve the interests of the U. S. government, therefore, we should believe it.

I do not agree. My skepticism remains. Since when has the U. S. government, especially in the last three years, voluntarily given out information running contrary to its interests?

Just like the about-face with the Wuhan lab virus-escape theory, all this does, for liberals and conservatives alike, is create more frustration and confusion. And this most assuredly serves the government’s interests. Psychological warfare at its best.

I reiterate once again that we know our government experiments on its own citizens. These new “revelations” ensure that anyone claiming to suffer from such debilitating symptoms will not be taken seriously. Even if large numbers of people suffer, it will just be labeled as mass hysteria. This does not portend well for what we can expect in the future.

Perhaps over time, just as people have learned to accept the dumbing of their minds and destruction of their bodies through addiction to drugs and technological devices as well as constant surveillance for their “health and safety”, so, too people will begin to accept the debilitating effects of mass mind control through sounds and energy waves bombarding their brains.

As one former CIA agency officer who experienced symptoms says, “There is something counterintuitive to all of this. If doctors are diagnosing some of us with a qualified injury to the brain in the line of duty and we are not saying it was a foreign adversary, what was it from?”

Mark Zaid, an attorney whose firm represents dozens of AHI victims, said in a statement to ABC News that the assessment "lacks transparency," adding, "we continue to question the accuracy of the alleged findings."

"Until the shrouds of secrecy are lifted and the analysis that led to today's assertions are available and subject to proper challenge, the alleged conclusions are substantively worthless," he said. "But the damage it has caused to the morale of the victims, particularly by deflecting from the government's failure to evaluate all the evidence, is real and must be condemned."

But does anyone really think the shrouds of secrecy will ever be lifted? Of course, they won’t. As the young man in the video below so powerfully says: Often times you find that people will protect the institutions rather than expose the truth and as long as the institution stays intact, they’re protected.

Under torture you say not only what the inquisitor wants, but also what you imagine might please him, because a bond (this, truly, diabolical) is established between you and him ... These things I know, Ubertino; I also have belonged to those groups of men who believe they can produce the truth with white-hot iron. Well, let me tell you, the white heat of truth comes from another flame.” — Umberto Eco, The Name of the Rose

First, we were made to question words on paper. Our own histories and belief systems. Our heritage. Our stories that grounded us in a sense of who we are in a vast, impersonal universe. Then, we were made to question what we see with our own eyes. We can no longer be sure that anything we see on a screen is true, from the images we get coming out of the Ukraine war, to the images people put on social media of themselves. Our very identities have become questionable. And now, if you feel something inside your own body, if it doesn’t feel right, if it is painful, even an agony of pain, you cannot trust that, either.

It might be disturbing to realize that all of this is causing us to form ever tightening bonds with our tormentors. We have found our pundits that we trust. In these confusing and frightening times, surely there must be someone we can trust. Because this psychological warfare, has reached such a level that we can no longer believe what we feel, even physical symptoms inside our own bodies.

This is why, for me, over the past few years, I have returned to a deeper connection to the Bible, particularly the teachings of Jesus. Oh, you can say, but we don’t know his claims were true anymore than we know the claims of our governments are true. His words are as much of an unknown and a manipulation as what we are experiencing today.

But if we apply logic, as we always should, we reach the conclusion that C. S. Lewis reached in Mere Christianity:

“I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say about Him: I’m ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don’t accept his claim to be God. That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic — on the level with the man who says he is a poached egg — or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You must make your choice. Either this man was, and is, the Son of God, or else a madman or something worse. You can shut him up for a fool, you can spit at him and kill him as a demon or you can fall at his feet and call him Lord and God, but let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about his being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to.”

Jesus’ claims are not the same as the gray zone we now live in, where nothing is true or real and anything can be seen as up or down or left or right. No. Jesus’ claims are either true or they aren’t. There can be no middle ground.

This helps to remind me that some things really are true. And no matter how much anyone tries to confuse me, no matter how much hatred or derision is thrown my way for having “faith”, it does not have to negatively affect me, worry me, or scare me. Everyone lives by faith, whether they like to admit it or not. I choose to put my faith in the one who said he was The Word.

I encourage those who have made it the end of this essay to read Jesus’ words. I end with them, because we need those powerful, uplifting words to balance the darkness I have spoken of here. Remember how this essay started. With a “wunderkind” boasting about how he could make a game where the loser would be killed in real life. These are the people our government rewards with billions of dollars in contracts. This is the mentality that we stand against.

Jesus said:

“ ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.” ~ Matthew 22:37-40

All of life and the future of humanity hangs on these two commandments.

Share

Leave a comment