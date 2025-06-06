One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi.

My watercolor illustration from The Money Tree, written by my dad, Dave Hunt and illustrated by me.

First of all, it’s my birthday! A perfect day to say thank you for all your wonderful support!

And a special thank you to everyone who sends me encouraging messages and interesting articles. Some of you send me Bible verses and quotes and it greatly uplifts my spirit.

Yesterday, I flew from Los Angeles to New York, and with my recent hip replacement, I can tell you I was very glad to finally get here. My surgeon says I’m doing FANTASTIC, so that’s good news.

Here are some exciting announcements:

MONTHLY UPDATE FOR PAID SUBSCRIBERS:

I’ve been thinking for a while that I want to focus more on my paid subscribers. You’ve all been so great supporting my work, helping me keep my essays free of a paywall so that they can reach as wide an audience as possible.

So, I will be starting a monthly update for paid subscribers, always on the first Monday of every month. I will start it the first Monday in July. It will just be a kind of informal commentary on current events, thoughts I want to share with you, and as soon as I can figure out how to do it (hopefully by that first Monday), I will add a video commentary to go along with it. If I get even braver, I will make it live, and everyone can join in and participate.