It’s long overdue that I send a special message of thanks to my paid subscribers. Honestly, I could not do this without you.

First of all, let me just say that I have never swum with the stream. This stubborn trait has caused me a lot of trouble in my life, but I don’t regret a minute of it.

Here’s another wonderful quote from the wonderful Malcolm Muggeridge. I had forgotten about him for a while and I’m glad for this reminder:

“So the final conclusion would surely be that whereas other civilizations have been brought down by attacks of barbarians from without, ours had the unique distinction of training its own destroyers at its own educational institutions, and then providing them with facilities for propagating their destructive ideology far and wide, all at the public expense.

Thus did Western Man decide to abolish himself, creating his own boredom out of his own affluence, his own vulnerability out of his own strength, his own impotence out of his own erotomania, himself blowing the trumpet that brought the walls of his own city tumbling down, and having convinced himself that he was too numerous, labored with pill and scalpel and syringe to make himself fewer.

Until at last, having educated himself into imbecility, and polluted and drugged himself into stupefaction, he keeled over--a weary, battered old brontosaurus--and became extinct.”

― Malcolm Muggeridge

I think of all these incredibly wise writers who are no longer with us. But they left behind such powerful words that will stand the test of time—until the end of time. This is what we are facing, exactly what he said. And this is what we fight against. It isn’t a small matter. I feel so strongly that I must speak out and write as much as I can until my last breath.