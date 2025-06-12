You can listen to me read this update here:

Hello everyone! I have a goal to finish my book about my Luxor adventures by the end of the summer. So, now I’ve said it, I have an obligation to keep my promise—because that’s how I am, I have to keep my promises! And your job is to bug me about it and make sure I do!

Mid-August I’m heading to Scotland to visit Gitte. For those of you who have read my Egypt Files, you know she’s the woman whose life I saved in Luxor, from the mob of violent men. Actually, I saved her twice. It will all be in the book.

But there’s much more to the story. My adventures started two years before I ever met Gitte. And it’s because of what happened during those two years that I was able to help her.

Anyway, I think a reunion with Gitte in Scotland will be a great way to end the book. I told her that we mustn’t get into any trouble while I’m there! Of course, I will be interested to see what’s going on in the UK with the rise of Islam and I’m sure I’ll weave some of that into the story, as well as write some interesting essays about it. If I can, I will head down to London to check things out and compare how it is now to how it was when I lived there in the 1980s.

I live a simple life on a tight budget. I’m thankful I raised amazing children, and we love and support one another. Those of you who have read Finding Courage in Paradise Lost know a bit about the challenges I faced raising my children as a single mother and the price I paid for standing up for my principles.

Not only am I writing this book, but I am expanding Break Free Media to include a monthly update for paid subscribers as well as a podcast.

"Remarkably insightful, intellectually honest, extremely detailed, and morally refreshing (if not invigorating?!) commentary. "

And it’s messages like this one from Dhianna that let me know my writing is meaningful:

"My dad grew up in Iran. I watched a beautiful country change from exotic to awful. You are one of the few people who understand what the world is coming to."

Here’s a little slice of my book, something I’m working on today. It’s from my last months in Luxor, during the crazy Covid days:

Looking across the Nile from Nile View Restaurant

Today I killed twenty flies in the bathroom. I’ve been drinking too much bad rum and there isn’t even that anymore. Well, not until the end of Ramadan. Gitte and I just got kicked off the corniche. We took a few beers down to the Nile and sat in front of Nile View Restaurant, which I have to say has delicious food.

The dust, the heat, there are no tourists, they all fled the virus, and the corniche has lost its charm, becoming increasingly drab and desolate. There’s no one to frequent the restaurants, no foreign women for the local boys to seduce. No fun, no laughter.

But I like the silence. It feels as if I have gone back in time, to the days when I was here as a child. There were no tourists then either, with the 6 Day War just days away.

I never tire of the view across the water to Luxor Temple and the Winter Palace. It calms my spirit and takes me away from this present disaster. We are stuck here due to Covid, no flights out, and life is becoming increasingly dangerous for us. My Turkish Airlines flight has been canceled again. My daughter only just rescheduled it for me this morning. By the afternoon it had disappeared. This has been happening for almost two months now.

“A toast to getting out alive,” I joke as we clink bottles. It’s not really a joke, but we have to keep our spirits up.

The chef, Ali comes barreling towards us, he’s very round, and angrily says it’s time to leave. He’s already given us a bottle opener, against his better judgment. It’s before Iftar, and the alcohol offends him. Gitte has the nerve to ask if we can leave the empty beer bottles for him to throw away. You should have seen his face. During Ramadan, he cannot even touch a bottle with alcohol in it. It’s unclean. We are unclean. Kaffirs. I have had men tell me in all seriousness that they can make me clean again if I have sex with them. Yes, really, that’s what they say. They are convinced that no man in the world is better at sex than the men of Luxor. I am not kidding. They really think this.

Ali, like all the men in Luxor, is making up during Ramadan for the multitude of sins he commits during the rest of the year in the hopes that he will spend less time burning in hell and get to his virgins in paradise sooner. These men sin a lot, I can tell you. But it doesn’t matter because they can fix it during Ramadan. Anyway, nobody can escape hell, no matter how much they try. The challenge is to spend as little time there as possible.

Ali has a prayer bruise in the middle of his forehead. For a long time, I didn’t know what that was. I thought maybe it was some kind of cancer or skin issue, but why did so many men have it? I found out it’s a sign of spirituality. The longer and harder a man hits his head on the ground during prayer, the more pronounced the prayer mark becomes, and the more devout he is proved to be. Men are very proud of these marks.

How about women, why don’t they have such marks, I wondered. But like so many of my questions, there are no answers other than the obvious ones. And the obvious ones are politically incorrect. It’s become such a joke to me, now that I am here and I look back to the West and its obsession with political correctness. They will never admit their ignorance, how they are just making things up to suit their own fantasies. How all their political correctness has no foundation in facts, it just comes from a holier-than-thou, totally clueless arrogance.

Most mornings and late afternoons, Gitte and I get out of Ramla on our bikes. Ramla is the center of the west bank. It’s where all the tourists congregate. Where all the intrigue happens. Of course, there are no tourists now. But that hasn’t stopped the intrigue. If anything, it’s gotten worse.

The only foreigners left are the mostly elderly women who come out at night and wander along the corniche, draped in flowing robes like fading movie stars. A last gasp at pretending they are someone special. And of course, back home in Blackpool or Frankfurt or wherever, they would be nobodies, old and forgotten even by their children. But here, everyone knows everyone else, and they vie for attention, drinking and smoking hash and behaving badly. They gossip and turn on one another. It can get loud and sometimes physical, before they scurry home to lick their wounds.

A few nights ago, I heard that Sereena, a New Ager in her 80s who has managed to make a decent life for herself because she is as tough as a Nile crocodile, was quite drunk and parading about in her underwear. Yes, she just took her clothes off, what a scene. You can go to jail for something like that around here. Not to mention, it’s Ramadan.

But you know, it’s Sereena, so everyone just stared and giggled uncomfortably, and I’m not sure how it all got resolved but it certainly kept the gossip mill busy for days to come.

Tonight, Gitte and I were walking our bikes along the cornice when Sereena came careening towards us, arms outstretched, wanting to give Gitte a kiss and a hug. Fortunately, she had her clothes on.

Now, Gitte is Swedish and signs of affection are not what she does even on the best of days. But with Covid, even if she didn’t entirely believe it, she had a very good excuse to avoid physical contact.

“We can’t get that close, remember?” said Gitte.

Sereena pooh-poohed that. “If you fear the virus you’ll get sick. If you’re positive, you won’t.” Again, she threw out her arms expansively. “Just free yourself, darling!”

Gitte firmly told her off and so Sereena turned on me, whereupon I quickly got on my bike and Gitte and I rode off into the sunset, laughing.

