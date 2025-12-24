It’s Christmas Eve and time for two Christmas stories. First, the story of Jesus’ birth, which starts in Matthew with his lineage, to show irrefutably that he came of the line of David, fulfilling the prophecies of the Messiah. Herod is greatly disturbed by the news of Jesus’s birth. He knows the prophecies and sees Jesus as a threat to his power. And so, he orders all the babies, up until the age of two, to be killed.

Of course, Herod’s plan to kill Jesus is thwarted, and Jesus is born and fulfills his purpose. Herod got it wrong, just as the enemies of Jesus have always gotten it wrong and still get it wrong today.

My artwork from All the Children of the World. Mother and Child.

Jesus didn’t come to conquer on this earth. He didn’t come to set up a physical kingdom. He came to save our souls, to dwell within us, to change our lives, to heal our hurt and to take away our sins.

This is the beautiful story of Jesus’s birth. He was born in a manger, not a palace, he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, not a great steed, he led no armies but died on a cross and was buried in a donated tomb. And then, he rose again.

If Jesus came to dwell among us today, the world would still hate him.

As it says in Isaiah 53:3:

He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.

It wasn’t Jews who killed Jesus. It was all of us. I am sorry to say but Jesus would never be invited onto a TPUSA stage. He would never be invited to the White House. He would never be invited to the biggest churches or the Vatican. Most certainly, he would not be invited to Mecca or into a single mosque.

He would be vilified just as he has always been. He would be crucified all over again because he would endanger the goal of all who seek to use his name to empower themselves on earth.

The speech of Omer Shem Tov, the hostage who spent 505 days underground, greatly affected me. I watched it with my son last night and we had a long discussion about it. I shared Omer’s speech and wrote about it HERE

Omer said that in the darkness he began to pray. He thanked God for everything that he had, even though he would have been justified in complaining about it. Because he chose thankfulness over bitterness and forgiveness over hate, there in that darkness, felt God’s presence. Omer might not recognize Jesus as the Messiah, but he and I believe in the same God and for that reason, I know that all things will work together for good. I am quite sure of it.

With that, I will just share a little bit of “Christmas at Rumpole Mansion,” which is all about the joy of giving. Since I was a little girl, I prayed to God that I would find my purpose in life and whatever it was, that I would do it with joy. God led me down some hard roads, but always in ways that I could help others and give of my talents. One of those ways was to write and illustrate children’s books.

I think of what I will leave behind when I am gone. On of the things that I am most thankful for is that I leave behind many stories that have warmed the hearts of hundreds of thousands of children and parents who read them and will continue to do so. I still receive messages from parents and grandparents who say their child or grandchild won’t go to bed at night without The Rumples and the Barleys. I can’t think of anything that makes me happier.

We can choose to spew hatred into the world, or we can choose to spread love and peace and joy. I have chosen throughout my life to do the later. I was talking to my son about how humanity is quickly falling into a pit of darkness, where all people do is fight meaningless battles when they don’t even know what they are talking about, and for what reason? Even when I get death threats or disgusting comments, I never respond in like manner, always choosing rationality over emotionalism. My hope for those who read this is that we will all make a conscious effort to counterbalance the irrational hate with reason and as much love as we can muster, although I know that’s the hardest part.

So, here’s a little story that I wrote and illustrated years ago and that I love to share at Christmas, because, well, it’s a Christmas story.

Crispy, crunchy, Christmasy snow covered the eaves and rooftops of the old Rumpole Mansion.

Far up in the attic where the Rumpole mice live, Mama Rumpole is busy making Christmas pies…

Papa Rumpole, Eustace and Prunella and their friends, the Barely children, especially their good friend Dagwood Barely, are decorating the Christmas tree.

The children put on their coats and hats and scarves and go outside to play.

During a snowball fight, Dagwood Barley mistakenly hits an old rat named Mr. Scratchly.

Dagwood offers to help Mr. Scratchly to pick up his pile of fallen sticks, but the mean old rat tells them all to go away. The little mice are very offended and decide to follow him to see where he goes.

They are horrified to discover that Mr. Scratchly has moved into the basement of the Rumople Mansion! The rat sees them peeking in the window and angrily shakes his fist, telling them to go away.

On Christmas Eve, little Eustace is looking out the window and sees Mr. Scratchly standing alone in the moonlight. The old rat doesn’t look mean at all, in fact, he looks sad and lonely. Eustace has an idea. He gets his favorite scarf that his mother gave him last Christmas. He wraps it up, slides down the drainpipe, and puts the present in front of Mr. Scratchly’s door, inviting him to Christmas dinner.

The next day, Eustace is worried. What if Mr. Scratchly really does show up. What if he’s mean and horrible and ruins their Christmas dinner. Eustace wishes he hadn’t invited the old rat—and given him his favorite scarf. How angry and offended his mother will be!

Papa Rumpoles dresses up as Santa Claus, and everyone has a wonderful time. Everyone except for Eustace, who is still worried.

The doorbell rings and sure enough, there’s Mr. Scratchly, wearing the scarf with only his eyes peeking out and shyly holding out the invitation. “I was, uh, invited to Christmas dinner,” he says.

Mama Rumpole happily invites him in.

Mr. Scratchly is seated in the most comfortable chair and Eustace brings him some tea. Eustace watches as a smile transforms the old rat’s face.

Everyone gathers around and Papa Rumple reads the story of Jesus’s birth. Eustace’s parents tell him how proud they are that he showed such kindness and generosity to Mr. Scratchly. Eustace is happy that he followed his heart and did the right thing.

All Mr. Scratchly needed was a little love and kindness.

“It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Acts 20:35

Merry Christmas to everyone. Presents can be anything, a kind word, a gift of something meaningful to you that you know someone else will benefit from and so you willingly offer it.

Throughout the coming year, I pray that we turn away from anger and hate and give from our hearts to others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who support my work, both free and paid subscribers. Don’t forget the sale on until the end of the month. Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah. Pray for Peace in Jerusalem.

