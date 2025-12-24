A Little Christmas Story
"It is more blessed to give than to receive." Acts 20:35
It’s Christmas Eve and time for two Christmas stories. First, the story of Jesus’ birth, which starts in Matthew with his lineage, to show irrefutably that he came of the line of David, fulfilling the prophecies of the Messiah. Herod is greatly disturbed by the news of Jesus’s birth. He knows the prophecies and sees Jesus as a threat to his power. And so, he orders all the babies, up until the age of two, to be killed.
Of course, Herod’s plan to kill Jesus is thwarted, and Jesus is born and fulfills his purpose. Herod got it wrong, just as the enemies of Jesus have always gotten it wrong and still get it wrong today.
Jesus didn’t come to conquer on this earth. He didn’t come to set up a physical kingdom. He came to save our souls, to dwell within us, to change our lives, to heal our hurt and to take away our sins.
This is the beautiful story of Jesus’s birth. He was born in a manger, not a palace, he rode into Jerusalem on a donkey, not a great steed, he led no armies but died on a cross and was buried in a donated tomb. And then, he rose again.
If Jesus came to dwell among us today, the world would still hate him.
As it says in Isaiah 53:3:
He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.
It wasn’t Jews who killed Jesus. It was all of us. I am sorry to say but Jesus would never be invited onto a TPUSA stage. He would never be invited to the White House. He would never be invited to the biggest churches or the Vatican. Most certainly, he would not be invited to Mecca or into a single mosque.
He would be vilified just as he has always been. He would be crucified all over again because he would endanger the goal of all who seek to use his name to empower themselves on earth.
The speech of Omer Shem Tov, the hostage who spent 505 days underground, greatly affected me. I watched it with my son last night and we had a long discussion about it. I shared Omer’s speech and wrote about it HERE
Omer said that in the darkness he began to pray. He thanked God for everything that he had, even though he would have been justified in complaining about it. Because he chose thankfulness over bitterness and forgiveness over hate, there in that darkness, felt God’s presence. Omer might not recognize Jesus as the Messiah, but he and I believe in the same God and for that reason, I know that all things will work together for good. I am quite sure of it.
With that, I will just share a little bit of “Christmas at Rumpole Mansion,” which is all about the joy of giving. Since I was a little girl, I prayed to God that I would find my purpose in life and whatever it was, that I would do it with joy. God led me down some hard roads, but always in ways that I could help others and give of my talents. One of those ways was to write and illustrate children’s books.
I think of what I will leave behind when I am gone. On of the things that I am most thankful for is that I leave behind many stories that have warmed the hearts of hundreds of thousands of children and parents who read them and will continue to do so. I still receive messages from parents and grandparents who say their child or grandchild won’t go to bed at night without The Rumples and the Barleys. I can’t think of anything that makes me happier.
We can choose to spew hatred into the world, or we can choose to spread love and peace and joy. I have chosen throughout my life to do the later. I was talking to my son about how humanity is quickly falling into a pit of darkness, where all people do is fight meaningless battles when they don’t even know what they are talking about, and for what reason? Even when I get death threats or disgusting comments, I never respond in like manner, always choosing rationality over emotionalism. My hope for those who read this is that we will all make a conscious effort to counterbalance the irrational hate with reason and as much love as we can muster, although I know that’s the hardest part.
So, here’s a little story that I wrote and illustrated years ago and that I love to share at Christmas, because, well, it’s a Christmas story.
Crispy, crunchy, Christmasy snow covered the eaves and rooftops of the old Rumpole Mansion.
Far up in the attic where the Rumpole mice live, Mama Rumpole is busy making Christmas pies…
Papa Rumpole, Eustace and Prunella and their friends, the Barely children, especially their good friend Dagwood Barely, are decorating the Christmas tree.
The children put on their coats and hats and scarves and go outside to play.
During a snowball fight, Dagwood Barley mistakenly hits an old rat named Mr. Scratchly.
Dagwood offers to help Mr. Scratchly to pick up his pile of fallen sticks, but the mean old rat tells them all to go away. The little mice are very offended and decide to follow him to see where he goes.
They are horrified to discover that Mr. Scratchly has moved into the basement of the Rumople Mansion! The rat sees them peeking in the window and angrily shakes his fist, telling them to go away.
On Christmas Eve, little Eustace is looking out the window and sees Mr. Scratchly standing alone in the moonlight. The old rat doesn’t look mean at all, in fact, he looks sad and lonely. Eustace has an idea. He gets his favorite scarf that his mother gave him last Christmas. He wraps it up, slides down the drainpipe, and puts the present in front of Mr. Scratchly’s door, inviting him to Christmas dinner.
The next day, Eustace is worried. What if Mr. Scratchly really does show up. What if he’s mean and horrible and ruins their Christmas dinner. Eustace wishes he hadn’t invited the old rat—and given him his favorite scarf. How angry and offended his mother will be!
Papa Rumpoles dresses up as Santa Claus, and everyone has a wonderful time. Everyone except for Eustace, who is still worried.
The doorbell rings and sure enough, there’s Mr. Scratchly, wearing the scarf with only his eyes peeking out and shyly holding out the invitation. “I was, uh, invited to Christmas dinner,” he says.
Mama Rumpole happily invites him in.
Mr. Scratchly is seated in the most comfortable chair and Eustace brings him some tea. Eustace watches as a smile transforms the old rat’s face.
Everyone gathers around and Papa Rumple reads the story of Jesus’s birth. Eustace’s parents tell him how proud they are that he showed such kindness and generosity to Mr. Scratchly. Eustace is happy that he followed his heart and did the right thing.
All Mr. Scratchly needed was a little love and kindness.
Merry Christmas to everyone. Presents can be anything, a kind word, a gift of something meaningful to you that you know someone else will benefit from and so you willingly offer it.
Throughout the coming year, I pray that we turn away from anger and hate and give from our hearts to others.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who support my work, both free and paid subscribers. Don’t forget the sale on until the end of the month. Merry Christmas and Happy Hannukah. Pray for Peace in Jerusalem.
Great story and nice article. THe only part I take issue with is when you say, "Omer might not recognize Jesus as the Messiah, but he and I believe in the same God." That isn't really true, because Christians believe in a God who is a Trinity. That is NOT a shared belief with Jews who've not accepted Jesus. On the other hand, it certainly doesn't make them our enemy, nor have I ever blamed them for the death of Jesus. Like you, I believe all of mankind was to blame for that I also believe it was used (not caused), according to God's Plan for our salvation.
I hope you have a lovely Christmas and a coming year filled with contentment and joy and love. Thank you for all you do. I've enjoyed your articles very much and appreciate you sharing your talents with the rest of us.
Thank you, a story in return, Karen:
"Christ is the humility of God embodied in human nature; the Eternal Love humbling itself, clothing itself in the garb of meekness and gentleness, to win and serve and save us.
And for thanks we nailed Him to the cross, and in His agony he looked down at us - denying Him, abandoning Him, and betraying Him - and in the greatest act of love in history, He said, ‘Father, forgive them, they don’t know what they are doing.’
He shed tears for those that shed His blood. Jesus was God and man in one person, tortured to utmost agony, and crying for us while dying for us, so that, far beyond the eve of Adam’s sin, God and man might reconcile and unite together again.
It is for these reasons that no one else holds or has held the place in the heart of the world which Jesus holds. While other gods may have been as devoutly worshiped, no other man has been so devoutly loved." —Bridged Quotes from Various Authors
God gave Jesus eternally to us and this gift is the greatest Christmas gift ever given. But Christ is ours to take or leave, as we are all innkeepers who get to choose whether there is room enough for Jesus in our hearts. So the question is, will you take the Son?
Who Will Take the Son, By Unknown [Modified]
A wealthy man and his son loved to collect rare works of art. They had nearly everything in their gallery, from Picasso to Raphael. They would often spend hours together admiring and discussing the stunning compositions before them.
One day the son went to war. He was very courageous and died in battle while saving another soldier. The father was notified and grieved deeply for his only child.
About a month later, just before Christmas, there was a knock at the door. A young man stood there with a large gleaming package in his hands. He said, “Sir, you don’t know me, but I am the soldier for whom your son gave his life. He saved many lives that day, and he was carrying me to safety when a bullet struck him in his heart. In his shock his death was painless.
He often spoke about you and your shared love of art.” The young man brought forward his hands. “I know it isn’t much. I’m not a great artist, but I think your son would have wanted you to have this.”
The father unwrapped the parcel. It was a portrait of his son, painted by the young man. The father stared in awe at the way the soldier had captured the personality of his lost future on the canvas. The father was so drawn to his son’s eyes that his own eyes welled with tears. His throat seized. He thanked the young man as best he could and, nearly choking, offered to pay him for the priceless image. “Oh, no, sir. I could never repay what your son did for me. It is a gift.”
The father hung the portrait over his mantle. From then on whenever visitors came to call, he first took them to see the painting of his son before he presented any of the other great works they had collected together. ...And yet, still heartbroken, with only his son’s portrait to console - as well as torture by his absence - overtime the gentlemen’s body failed him as his heart was steadily cut-up from the sum total of gloom, grief is capable of rending.
There was to be a great auction of his paintings. Many influential people gathered, excited over seeing the fruit of the greatest artists and having an opportunity to purchase one for their collection. On the platform sat the painting of the man’s son. The auctioneer pounded the gavel.
“We will start the bidding with this picture of the son. Who will bid for this picture?” There was silence. Then a voice near the back of the room shouted, “We want to see the famous paintings. Skip that one.” But the auctioneer persisted. “Will someone bid for this painting? Who will start the bidding? $100. $200?”
Another voice shouted angrily. “We didn’t come to see this armature portrait! We came to see the Van Goughs, the Rembrandts. Get on with the real bids.” But still the auctioneer continued. “The son! Who will take the son?”
Finally, a voice came from the back of the room. It was the longtime gardener of the man and his son, of whom both he was fond. “I’ll give $10 for the painting.” Being a poor man, it was all he could afford. “We have $10, who will bid $20?”
“Give it to him for $10! Let’s see the masters.” But the auctioneer continued. “$10 is the bid, won’t someone bid $20?” The crowd was becoming angry. They didn’t want the image of the son. They wanted the more “worthy” investments for their collections. The auctioneer pounded the gavel. “Going once, twice, SOLD for $10!”
A man sitting on the second row shouted, “Now let’s get on with the collection!” But the auctioneer laid down his gavel. “I’m sorry, the auction is over.”
“What about the paintings?”
“All apologies. When I was called to conduct the auction, I was told of a secret stipulation in the will. I was not allowed to reveal that stipulation until this time. Only the painting of the son would be auctioned. Whoever bought that painting would inherit the entire estate, including the art collection. That man in the back who took the son gets everything.”
God gave his son over 2000 years ago to die on a cruel cross. Much like the auctioneer, His message today is, “The Son, the Son, who will take the Son?” Because, you see, whoever takes the Son, gets everything...
Excerpt from and more like this here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-light-is-gathering-3-unto-earth
Merry Christmas!