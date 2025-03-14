One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

Amidst all the tragedies in Syria, this is a heartwarming story.

Watch below as dozens of Syrian Druze clerics cross the armistice line on the Golan Heights into Israel today for their community's first pilgrimage to a revered shrine in decades.

In Majdal Shams, the delegation of around 60 clerics was met by scores of Druze residents who sang songs to welcome them. Young boys waved the green, red, yellow, blue and white Druze flag, while the men wore traditional black garb and white and red headwear.

Druze boys hold flags near Israeli soldiers guarding a border barrier in the village of Majdal Shams, on the Israeli side of the Golan Heights, as people wait for the arrival of a delegation from the Syrian side of the Golan, on March 14, 2025. (John Wessels/AFP)

"We've been waiting to meet them for many years, it is a very emotional moment," said Jamal Ayub, a 61-year-old farmer who had travelled from the Galilee to welcome his uncle.

After meeting with the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, they will then head to the tomb of Nabi Shuaib in the Galilee -– the most important religious site for the Druze.

By מרכז הדרכה דרוזי, CC BY 2.5, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9044034

WHAT DO MUSLIMS THINK OF DRUZE?

Muslims consider Druze to be heretics, in fact, they are even worse that Christians and Jews because they fell away from Islam.

When asking for information on Druze, this is what you get from Islamic sources:

The Druze originated as a secret sect among the esoteric (baatini) groups that appear outwardly to be Muslim and who sometimes pretend to be religious, ascetic and pious. They make an outward show of false pride in religion… They claim to carry the banner of peace and reconciliation amongst people, and they talk about uniting people in order to deceive them and lead them astray from their religion. When the opportunity arises, when they become stronger and find supporters among the ruling classes, they show their true colours and proclaim their real beliefs and aims, and they start to promote evil and corruption, and try to destroy religious teachings, sound beliefs and morals. These Druze … are kaafirs... It is not permissible to eat the meat they slaughter, or to marry their womenfolk. They do not agree to pay the jizyah, so they are apostates from the religion of Islam and are not Muslims, nor are they Jews or Christians.

Muslim clerics have no tolerance for anyone who deviates from the strict rules of Islam.

WHAT SYRIAN DRUZE THINK OF SYRIA’S NEW GOVERMENT

While it is mainly Alawites who are being attacked in Syria now, Druze, like Christians, know it is just a matter of time before the fury turns on them.

On Thursday, Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, spiritual leader of Syria's Druze minority, launched a scathing tirade against the new authorities in Damascus, calling the government "extremist, wanted men", vowing that “there is no concord with the existing government in Damascus.”

DRUZE IN ISRAEL

On the other hand, despite many in the West’s insistence that Israel is an “apartheid state,” Druze are free to live and worship as they wish in Israel. Many serve in the military and police, including during the war in Gaza, and some have reached high rank.

Druze in IDF

WHO ARE THE DRUZE?

The Druze, an Arab minority who practice a religion originally derived from Islam, live in an area straddling Lebanon, Syria, Israel and the Golan Heights, connected across the borders by a web of kinship ties.

The Druze do not accept converts, send missionaries or consider themselves a part of any other faith. They are a genuinely separate group that combines key elements of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and adds things found in Greek and Egyptian philosophies and even Hinduism. Their numbers and population are kept intact by their separateness and families. Their religious tenants are secret and are not open to nonbelievers. They number about one million worldwide and there are about 104,000 in Israel.(1)

ISRAEL’S SUPPORT OF SYRIAN DRUZE

Today's historic visit of Syrian Druze to Israel is intended to be a purely religious occasion, but its political significance was underscored by Israeli airstrikes on what Israel described as command centres of the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad movement in Damascus a day earlier.

Israeli ministers have expressed deep misgivings about the new government of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, describing his Hayat Tahrir al-Sham movement as a Jihadist group. The group was formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda but later renounced the connection.

Israel, which has been urging support for the Druze following the overthrow of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad in December, sent truckloads of aid including oil, flour, salt and sugar, most to the southern province of Suwayda.

Earlier this week, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Syrian Druze would be allowed to enter and work in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 war, and Israel has also said it would protect Druze in Syria if needed. REUTERS

If you had to make a choice as coming from any minority group, where would you rather live, in “apartheid” Israel or the newly “liberated” Syria (or any other Muslim nation for that matter)?

