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UK PM Starmer expressed that he is “deeply shocked” after the torching of London Jewish community ambulances overnight and that “such hatred has no place in society.”

Is the leader of this once great nation unable to see what is right in front of his face or is he just too afraid to anger the Muslim community, so he throws up his hands in surprise and says he’s “deeply shocked.” Goodness gracious!

Below you can see the attackers, committing their evil deeds under cover of darkness.

And the result. The burnt ambulances were outside a synagogue and also caused damage to their nearby surroundings. Gas canisters aboard the ambulances resulted in explosions, causing windows of surrounding buildings to break. Four other vehicles were reportedly damaged as a result of the ambulance explosions.

Muslim Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the attack was “not just about the Jewish community but society as a whole.”

Attacks on Jews can’t just be about Jews. Immediately, we must deflect and talk about how everyone else is in danger.

The cowardly and complicit politicians will never admit that the UK has a serious antisemitism problem caused OVERWHELMINGLY by the Muslim community. And no, I will not use the term “Islamists.” There is no such thing. The Quran is very clear on killing Jews and all infidels. This isn’t some fringe belief of a minority sect. No, not everyone Muslim is a jihadist, but jihad, by any means necessary is the heart of Islam. Sorry (not sorry) if that offends you.

The terrifying fact is that there are only 300,000 Jews in the UK. There are 4 million Muslims.

Anyone who wants to be a politician with power needs the Muslim vote much more than the Jewish vote. It would seem that for the sake of his own self-preservation, Starmer is willing to sacrifice Britain to Islam. And Jews are first on the alter. Doesn’t he know what happens next—not only the extermination of Jews but of Christians and everyone else who does not convert to Islam.

This is emboldening new terrorist organizations to rise up to attack Jews in Europe and the UK.

Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya (The Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Righteous) a new, previously unknown terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for an attack.

The group was also responsible for a series of attacks on Jewish institutions across Europe last week.

They claimed responsibility for an explosion at a synagogue in Liège, Belgium; an arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam, Netherlands; and an attack on a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

It’s no surprise that the Jewish community turned on Al Jazeera reporters when they tried to report on the ambulance attack.

The reporters were accused of being the mouthpiece of Hamas and told to leave. And so, they should. The Jewish community is sick and tired of not only being attacked but then being blamed for being attacked and THEN being blamed for fighting back.

While the UK bows to Islam, the same is happening in the United States, we are just a little bit behind—but don’t worry, we will catch up.

On March 20th, over a thousand Muslims took over a park in Brooklyn for Eid al-Fitr Prayer, joined by Muslim Mayor Mamdani.

Where was wife Rama, by the way? If she was there, she was relegated to the back with the other women, fully covered, not dressed in her usual vampy style. FYI, she is in hot water for being far too obvious about her hatred of Jews—which her husband shares. As I wrote about in Maggot Mamdani & Repulsive Rama Undo NY

As Dr. Naomi Wolf expressed:

I pay taxes in Brooklyn. This park is walking distance from where I live. If I (female, Jewish) walked my dog (haram) into that crowd, would I have access to the park? What would happen to me?

I am at a loss as to why the British and now Americans put up with this.

Imagine a thousand Christians taking over a public park, blasting prayers over loudspeakers. And not just praying but bowing down to the earth in obeisance. Imagine if Christians blasted their prayers in the streets of NYC on Sundays like Muslims now do on Fridays. There would be an outcry.

Anyway, Christians would not do this. Nor would Jews.

In fact, even in the Quran, it says to pray in private, not in a public display. I lived for almost 3 years in Egypt and NEVER, not once, did I see anyone praying in public like this. People went to the mosque to pray.

It isn’t as if there aren’t plenty of mosques for Muslims to pray in, so what is the point? It’s obvious that when they pray like this, it is to intimidate and dominate. It is always men, row after row of big, strong men, sometimes thousands of them, prostrating themselves before Allah, taking over public spaces.

It’s like a dog marking its territory. They are saying: this belongs to us, get used to it.

The UK is either headed for a dhimmi society within the next 10 years where everyone bows to Islam or is executed, or there will be civil war. I really pray that the U.S. isn’t far behind.

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