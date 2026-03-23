Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Damien Buckley's avatar
Damien Buckley
7h

As an ex-pat Brit who once served in the military, I’m ashamed at the state of my home country.

Imagine as a country, the political and bureaucratic community, and assorted leftist imbeciles choosing to pander to and excessively import welfare leeches, rapists, and terrorists over a community of quiet achievers who provide a volunteer ambulance service. I just don’t recognise it anymore.

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4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Lissa's avatar
Lissa
7h

If per Starmer, such hatred has no place in society then how can British society accept Islamists?

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7 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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