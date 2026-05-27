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I don’t spend as much time in New York as I used to, but I made a promise to keep everyone up to date with what’s happening there, so here is the latest!

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I am always saying how I wish brave Muslims would speak out. I just wrote about Dalia Ziada. Now, I want to acknowledge two brave New York City Muslim women because it really does take enormous courage to do what they did. I also wanted to write about this because it illustrates how calling oneself a moderate Muslim ignores the harsh reality of Islam.

Any moderate Muslim who stays silent won’t have any problem. But dare to speak up and you better get yourself twenty-four-hour protection.

The two women are Anila Ali and Zeba Zebunnesa.

Anila Ali is the president of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council.

Zeba Zebunnesa is a peace activist who joined the AMMWEC executive board in 2024 to build a hate-free society and promote peace worldwide.

These women are organizers, along with other organizations and individuals, of the massive pro-Israel protest at Gracie Mansion that happened on Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, no moderate Muslim is safe from what Islam actually commands of its followers—and that is to never be moderate!

Being moderate means feeling free to criticize a Muslim leader like Mamdani while marching in front of his mansion with the enemies of Islam: Christians and Jews and Hindus and anyone else who refuses to bow to Allah.

Having said that, I welcome Muslims like these two women with open arms. I hope they inspire others to display the same courage. Maybe it might even lead them to start questioning Islam. But even if it doesn’t, that’s okay. Anyone who wants to live in peace in American is fine by me.

But any honest Muslim—and just ask those who have left Islam and must now forever look over their shoulder for assassins—cannot deny the reality that this is what happens when Muslims dare to defy their own religion:

Sahana Hanif is the daughter of Bangladeshi immigrants and a council member representing New York City’s 39th Council District. Yes, she is a member of the United States government. How is this possible when her post calls on Allah to condemn these two moderate Muslim women to Jahannam, or Hell.

But Hanif is just being a devout Muslim. She is obeying Allah’s commands and Mohammed’s teaching in the Quran.

Do you recognize the man standing behind Hanif in the photo above? That’s Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York. What a perfect picture of two hatemongers together.

It was Hawk Newsome who said during a 2020 interview with Fox News: “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

No wonder we’re where we are today. All of this started during Covid, when we were pushed into extreme digital prisons on both sides. The left refuses to take an ounce of responsibility for igniting a campaign of hatred against anyone who opposed them. While Americans were ordered to lock down in their homes, leftist agitators, led by organizers like Newsome, rioted across the country. Somehow, rioters were immune to the plague and were allowed to take over the streets, attack the police, burn down businesses and destroy works of art and statues.

The left then joined with Islam. The result was the election of communist/Shi’a Muslim mayor Mamdani. Not only New York, but Michigan, New Jersey and Maryland also elected Muslim mayors.

And then, just as I predicted, the line between left and right began to blur. When Tucker Carlson was a host on Fox News during Covid, who would have thought he along with a growing number of co-called Christian conservatives like MTG, would now be praising Mamdani, calling accusations of antisemitism against him ‘propaganda’.

To her credit, Anila Ali is standing up against these radicals. However, the problem is that what she said in an interview with Fox verged on ‘apostacy’.

She said moderate Muslims don’t identify with Islamist groups such as the Council on American Islamic Affairs (CAIR), which she accused of monopolizing public representation of Islam in America and promoting a hardline Islamist movement. Ali said many moderate Muslims feel increasingly sidelined by activist groups and political organizations they believe do not represent their faith or values.

“Zohran Mamdani is their success story. The Muslim Brotherhood, they backed him,” she said.

She described herself as a part of a post-9/11 movement of “moderate Muslims” who believe that Islam is compatible with life in America.

Personally, I don’t believe Islam is compatible with Western civilization. However, I do believe the desire of the majority of Muslims is to live peacefully and prosper, just like any other American.

The problem, as with any group, is the “silent majority” that refuses to speak up when radicals take over. In Islam this is an insurmountable problem because at its very core Islam IS RADICAL.

Moderate Muslims like Ali are fooling themselves to think otherwise. This unfortunate reality will always be proved by what we see happening here, when moderate Muslims attempt to defy their own religion, without acknowledging that’s what they are doing.

Christians and Jews can criticize their religion. In a free society, anyone can make jokes about God. I might not like it, but I’m not going to chop someone’s head off for it. Nor does the government have the power to do so. What I AM going to do is live as much of a Christ-like life as I possibly can to set an example for others.

A Muslim who counters by saying, “And I’m going to live as much of a Mohammed-like life to set an example for others,” has a problem. Because Mohammed did order the death of anyone who did not bow to Islam. Find out more from Raymond Ibrahim HERE

Unfortunately, what Sahana Hanif wished on Anila Ali and Zeba Zebunnesa is exactly what any devout Muslim should do.

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