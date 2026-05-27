Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Mary F Holley's avatar
Mary F Holley
6h

When I was a medical student, 1983, we had several Muslim students in my class, and all of them had escaped Muslim countries to study western medicine. A few were religious, most were not and some were hostile to Islam. The 2 Sufi guys were devout and wonderful to be around. They just oozed with love and respect for everyone around them.

Now Muslim immigrants are not escaping Islam, but invading on its behalf. Completely different dynamic

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
8h

Bangladesh is majority Sufi iIRC, there's a lady Sufi Imam in Amsterdam who gives Hope for Humanity & for Islam if the sane can reign, last year the gay Imam was quickly murdered after he opened up about being a gay Imam

Thank you for reporting on the toxicity enabled by Mayor moron the Muslim communist operative that could have theoretically been deported if Trump did what US law said could be done before it was too late and now it's done 🕳️🧑🏼‍🦯

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4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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