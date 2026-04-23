“This is not normal. These are some of the most advanced scientists, researchers in our nation, some of the most important people for national security efforts. And they all just mysteriously disappeared.” — Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.)

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Here is a little insight into the dark and dangerous world of experimental science and the creative people who navigate that world and often get into trouble for having such inquiring minds.

Amy Eskridge, 34, allegedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head in Huntsville, Alabama on June 11, 2022. Neither the police nor the medical examiners have publicly released any details of an investigation into her death. Her death marks the eleventh person with ties to US space or nuclear information who has died or mysteriously vanished in recent years.

Eskridge was a chemist and entrepreneur. Along with her father, scientist Richard Eskridge, she founded the Institute for Exotic Science. Its focus was quantum gravity and experimental propulsion concepts, including what she referred to as “antigravity” research, a feat which could change space travel and energy production. Eskridge collaborated with NASA and the military in advancing these experimental concepts.

“We discovered antigravity, and our lives went to (expletive) and people started sabotaging us,” she said in a 2020 interview with Youtuber Jeremy Rys. “It’s harassment, threats. It’s awful.

“If you stick your neck out in public, at least someone notices if your head gets chopped off,” Eskridge added. “If you stick your neck out in private, they will bury you. They will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed, and it won’t even make the news.”

Below is the disturbing interview that didn’t get a lot of attention at the time. At the 21:30 mark she says that one side is pressuring her to publish while the other side will kill her if she publishes. At the 29:44 mark she talks about Ultra Terrestrials that look like you and me … and it all gets pretty wild. At the 1:45 mark she talks about the surveillance she is under.

She describes being followed. She says she’s tired, she’s scare. She says, “I need to disclose soon because it’s like escalating, it’s getting more and more aggressive.” She says the surveillance has been going on for four years but over the past twelve months it’s gotten worse and worse. Digging through her underwear drawer and sexual threats. She said, “F*ck, now I have to publish. There’s no way out of this situation until I publish.”

Before dying, Eskridge contacted retired British intelligence officer Franc Milburn for assistance investigating the harassment and intimidation she claimed to be experiencing. Milburn’s subsequent inquiry—whose findings were submitted to Congress by independent investigators in 2023—concluded that her death was not suicide, identifying what he characterized as a sustained campaign to either prevent her research or debilitate her sufficiently to halt her work.

“Somebody was after her work. It was either one of two main objectives. One, trying to get her to desist from doing the work, and two, with these attacks, with the harassment, and the directed energy weapon attacks, to actually stop her, to debilitate her so she was unable to do the work,” Milburn stated.

Taken alone, one might discount Amy’s claims and believe her death in 2022 was a tragic suicide. However, since she died, five other prominent researchers have died, including two who were murdered in their homes.

From Britannia Daily

Nuno Loureiro, Portuguese Plasma Scientist

Nuno Loureiro , 47, was killed at his home in Boston on December 15, 2025. Authorities said the gunman was a former classmate from Portugal. But a former FBI official and independent investigators have said that Nuno’s work in nuclear fusion may have made him a target of a greater conspiracy against US scientists. Remember that Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, the man who killed Loureiro, was also responsible for the Brown University mass shooting.

Astrophysicist Carl Grillmair , 67, was shot on his California front porch on 16 February 2026. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department charged Freddy Snyder, 29, with murder, carjacking and burglary—conventional criminal charges suggesting opportunistic violence rather than targeted assassination related to Grillmair’s work on NASA’s NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor infrared telescope projects tracking asteroids using physics applicable to military satellite and missile tracking systems.

NASA scientists Michael David Hicks and Frank Maiwald , both affiliated with the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, died from undisclosed causes. Maiwald after leading research on detecting extraterrestrial life signatures, and Hicks after leaving JPL where he contributed to the DART Project testing asteroid deflection capabilities.

Pharmaceutical researcher Jason Thomas was found dead in a Massachusetts lake on 17 March 2026 after disappearing three months earlier whilst testing cancer treatments at Novartis.

Air Force General William Neil McCasland’s disappearance on 27 February in New Mexico has generated particular speculation given Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett’s claims to WABC radio that McCasland served as “the gatekeeper for the UFO stuff” whilst possessing substantial nuclear secrets accumulated through his career overseeing Air Force Research Lab operations at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base—a facility that UFO researchers have linked to alleged extraterrestrial technology study since the 1947 Roswell incident.

Four additional missing person cases—nuclear research workers Steven Garcia, Anthony Chavez, and Melissa Casias alongside NASA scientist Monica Reza—have been connected to McCasland through his AFRL oversight role.

Reza disappeared whilst hiking with friends in California on 22 June 2025 shortly after becoming director of the Materials Processing Group at JPL, where she worked on Mondaloy, a space-age metal for rocket engines whose funding McCasland reportedly approved during his Wright-Patterson tenure.

The three nuclear facility workers were all last seen walking out of their homes without phones or keys—circumstances mirroring McCasland’s own disappearance in ways that investigators cite as suggesting coordination.

This is all very strange. But why should it be surprising. We know this type of intrigue goes on. Scientists being injected with untraceable substances and having “heart attacks” and so on. It happens in real life, not just in James Bond movies.

The death of tech whiz-kid Suchir Balaji comes to mind.

OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji

Back in 2024, I wanted to publish an article on the death of OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji but was unable to get around to it. So, I get to mention him now!

As a former OpenAI researcher, Balaji had openly criticized the copyright practices prevalent in generative AI, particularly challenging the "fair use" defense. This critique, combined with his insider knowledge, was poised to play a critical role in an impending lawsuit against OpenAI, placing him at odds with powerful players in tech and effectively putting a “target” on his back.

CEO Sam Altman claimed Balaji’s death was a suicide, however, his parents said that Altman is “full of lies". They further claimed that the company even tried to offer them shares, but they refused.

A private autopsy conducted by his parents suggested foul play, pointing to evidence such as blood spots, ransacked belongings, and signs of a physical altercation in Balaji's apartment.

The tech gods and others at the top of the food chain who fund unconventional search are not the creative ones. Their specialty is identifying creative geniuses and using them to advance agendas that perhaps don’t align with the ideological hopes of those creative individuals. The characteristics that make creative individuals desirable to those in power are also what makes them problematic. They are rebels who cannot be put into boxes, which is precisely why they make incredible discoveries outside of established science. Such free-thinking risk-takers threatens the old-boys club of established science. Once a newcomer makes a discovery, they either must submit to the rules of their overlords who have essentially bought their services or, if they refuse, life becomes dangerous. I think this is what happened to these scientists.

On next week’s BREAK FREE MONDAY, I will present a special discourse for paid subscribers on the “gods” of tech, in particular Peter Thiel and his obsession with the anti-Christ and how he claims that anyone who is opposed to AI is the anti-Christ. I do not offer my own theories on the anti-Christ because I don’t know! But I find this topic fascinating because these men are using it to create an AI-based religion. You only have to look and listen to these men to realize they have a lot of mental issues. It’s disturbing to think that they have more power than anyone has ever had in history due to their control of the internet and the introduction of AI. Things are definitely getting out of hand.

Thank you for being here and God bless you today!

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