Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
5h

Tip've the iceberg imho--not unlike all the dead holistic doctors & the dead "inventors"....

Amy mentions her "handlers"--all this connects with not jus' "Space" (real / faked / grifted.... as a cash cow) but Alphabets, MKUltra / Nazi Tech & Nazi-invented Mind Control--in fact Amy was supposedly attacked with energy weapons.... an' also she mentions Werner Von Braun (famous Nazi) bein' in Huntsville via the "secret space program"... which we know AIN'T 'bout aliens!

Von Braun (fer those that dunno it) as a last ditch near-death effort fessed up ta the plot & had assistant Carol Rosin tell the whirled 'bout Project Bluebeam-- an' attempt ta fake an alien take-over an' ta use sky-projected hollow-graph-icks ta dupe folks inta believin' in the aliens & inta worshippin' one "true" CONglommerated invented Being (bean!) of their dastardly invention.... I only wish I were jokin' but it's all connected... Seems that those who kinda knew (Amy... she wuz connectin' the dots....) & fully knew.... all got taken out. Anti Gravity is Nazi tech (an' Tesla himself had many Nazi connections....I won't digress.)

This is a MUCH bigger story & our gubbamint has decided ta "address it" ta BURY it....

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4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Mike H's avatar
Mike H
6h

Extremely heavy & thought provoking. Thanks for sharing 👍

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4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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