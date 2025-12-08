BREAK FREE MEDIA HAS A CHRISTMAS AND HANNUKAH SALE ON!

Finally, some beautiful news to share!

Last week a delegation of one thousand evangelical pastors gathered in Israel—the largest group of American Christian leaders to visit Israel since its founding.

The trip, organized in partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was designed to provide training and prepare participants to serve as unofficial ambassadors for Israel in their communities.

Most Evangelical Bible believers are Zionists, making them a key ally in efforts to counter antisemitism. Zionists believe that God will never break his covenant with the Jewish people and that Israel is and will always be the land God promised to them.

“And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:” – Genesis 12:2

“For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth.” – Deuteronomy 7:6

Israel is surrounded by enemies on every side. More and more of those enemies are so-called Christians in America waging a war, not only against Israel, but against Christian Zionists, condemning them as blasphemers and heretics.

There is a huge global movement to erase the Jews biblical roots to Israel. But the Land will be as it always was: the Land of Israel.

Over these last two difficult years, Israel saw who their true friends are. There are maybe 15 million Jews in the world. But there are more than 700 million non-Jewish Zionists in the world. Approximately 78 million of them are evangelical Christians.

Thank God for Ambassador Mike Huckabee, a former pastor himself.

Huckabee encouraged the delegates to “light the pulpits of America” with the truth about Israel, from both the left and the right with the facts and the Bible. I recently spoke with a pastor in Los Angeles who told me how pastors are afraid to speak up in support of Israel for fear of losing members.

The goal over the next year is to reach one million pastors to teach them the biblical world view, so they can boldly spread the word that God is not canceling his promises.

As Huckabee says, “If God can cancel his promise to the Jewish people what’s to say he won’t cancel his promise to Christians?”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a historical site in Jerusalem in September, he reminded the world that Jerusalem is Israel’s “undivided, undisputable, indigenous capital from eternity.”⁠

⁠

“It was 4,000 years ago here in this city, on Mount Moriah, where God chose His people. He not only chose a people, but He chose a place, and then He chose for the people in this place a purpose. The people were the Jewish people. The place was Israel, and the purpose was to be a light to the world,” he said.⁠

As he explains below, you cannot be a Christian and not understand that your entire faith is built on the foundation of Judaism. Biblical believers know what the Bible says, “Those who bless Israel will be blessed and those who curse Israel will be cursed.” It gets pretty simple.

Huckabee says, as Christians, we have a moral responsibility to stand with Israel and that he sees a miracle in Israel every day:

Omer Shem Tov is one of those miracles. Below, listen as he sings “A Song of Ascents” at the gathering. So beautiful.

Omer tells the audience that God gives us a choice, to choose between good and evil, to choose between right and wrong, to choose between happiness and sadness. That choice was present even in the darkest of places, in Hamas captivity.

Omer chose life over death. He gives thanks to Hashem for saving him. He explains how he came to accept this path that Hashem had chosen for him, and he determined to start noticing the points of light within the darkness. Among other horrors, he spent 50 days in a cage in the tunnels in complete darkness. But always, he found the light.

He speaks of Ori, his guardian angel who despite being out of the danger zone, came back to save him and others. Ori was taken into captivity along with Omer and brutally murdered 11 months later.

Here is Omer’s testimony:

Below, his angel, Ori Danino, (middle top) murdered in the tunnels of Gaza, along with five others.

From top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi; from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat. (The Hostages Families Forum via AP)

Below you can hear Yuval Raphael’s harrowing phone call to her father on October 7th.

She pleads with him to send help as she lays underneath the bodies of Nova victims, fearing for her life. Her father tells her to “pretend you are dead.”

Yuval is another miracle.

She survived the Nova festival massacre and was selected to represent Israel at the Eurovision festival, singing about hope and embodying freedom in its purest form.

And remember how many protests there were, trying to push her out of the competition.

This year, the evil forces of hatred are only growing stronger, hoping to isolate Israel with the intent to erase it off the map. Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia declared they are pulling out of next year’s Eurovision Song Contest after organizers decided to allow Israel to compete. Israel is being canceled in sports, in the arts, with thousands of celebrities boycotting Israel. The new Muslim mayor of New York vows to do the same.

But no amount of hatred and violence will destroy God’s people nor true Christians’ support for them.

Below: A powerful moment on Jerusalem’s Southern Steps as 1000 pastors sing The Blessing together over Israel.

Below: We needed the evangelicals; we need the Zionists to fight an ideological war:

Below, pastors heard from hostage survivors Edan Alexander, Keith & Aviva Siegel, Tal Shoham, Moran Stella Yanai and Emily Damari.

The greatest miracle of all is the indomitable spirit of the Jewish people and all Israelis.

Below, young Jewish men sing together at the Nova Festival October 7th Memorial Grounds. “One Day” by Matisyahu. (For some reason, I can’t get the link to work)

No matter how strong the forces of evil may be, they will never stop the Jewish people from dancing.

Am Israel Chai: The People of Israel Live

Life goes on.

Two years ago, Eliya planned to ask Ziv to marry him. On October 7, they attended the Nova music festival. She survived, while he was taken hostage and spent 505 days in Hamas captivity. On October 23 of this year, the two became engaged.

No amount of evil can stop God’s goodness.

Thank God for Israel and the Jewish people. The world would be a darker place without them. But God made a promise, and God will never break that promise.

I am so thankful I was raised by parents who taught me to love Israel. As a Christian, I stand with Israel and with God’s people, the Jews.

